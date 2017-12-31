Harbor Lights announces closure on NYE

Officials with Harbor Lights Winter Festival, the popular Gulfport holiday attraction, have announced that the festival will be closed on New Year's Eve.

On Facebook, the official page for Harbor Lights made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

The group states that weather is the reason for its early closure. Sunday would have been the festival's last official night, according to the event calendar.

Opening night for the 2017 light show was Friday, Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.

The Harbor Lights Festival saw an increase in visitors and merchandise sales after being featured on the Lifetime Network movie "Christmas in Mississippi".

Gulfport Public Information Officer Chris Vignes said, "Last year, we saw over 60,000 guests enjoy the magic of the Gulfport Harbor Light Show and anticipate the numbers to far exceed that this year! There's nothing quite like it anywhere around and offers family fun at an affordable price for all ages."

