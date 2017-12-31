Pipe-bursting cold and single digit wind chills arrive tonight

Hard Freeze Warnings mean several hours of below freezing temperatures will occur and could damage crops and lead to frozen pipes.

Bitter cold temperatures will invade south Mississippi during the day. Those planning on taking part in New Year’s Eve celebrations should prepare for wind chill values in the teens and twenties after 8 p.m. Sunday night. By the morning of New Year’s Day, wind chill values will be in the teens and single digits.

The pipe-bursting cold will take place each night for the next five to six nights with lows in the teens and twenties.



Low temperatures each night this week will be below freezing. Last time we had 6 consecutive nights of freezing or sub-freezing temperatures was in Jan 2010. #mswx #itsgonnabecold @WLOX pic.twitter.com/bseEdQ8Y3B — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) December 31, 2017

Pipes

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain their systems, or cover any above ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Heater Safety

Be particularly careful with portable heaters as they could pose a fire hazard or put off poisonous fumes.

Check on your neighbor

Make frequent checks on the elderly and those in poor health. Make sure their heating systems are working and heating the house properly.

Make sure your fury babies are warm

Pets are also subject to the cold. Make sure outdoor pets have warm, dry shelter and provide sufficient food and fresh unfrozen water.

Plants

This extreme cold will damage crops and other sensitive vegetation. Citrus trees will be particularly vulnerable to the cold. Cover plants or bring them indoors.

Dangerous wind chill values will accompany the cold air – especially Monday and Tuesday mornings. Wind chill reading will drop into the single digits for some. Take extra precaution if you must spend an extended period outdoors.

Expect wind chill values in the 10s & 20s after 8 PM tonight. Bitter cold 5-15°F by Monday morning. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/noKPgK1jlY — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) December 31, 2017

A gradual warming trend is expected by the end of next weekend. Get ready, for a cold week.

