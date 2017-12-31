Pipe-bursting cold and single digit wind chills arrive tonight

Bitter cold temperatures will invade south Mississippi during the day.More >>
Bitter cold temperatures will invade south Mississippi during the day.More >>
Get ready for a frigid end to 2017 and a bitter cold start to 2018. Whatever your plans are for heading out this New Year’s Eve, dress warm.More >>
Get ready for a frigid end to 2017 and a bitter cold start to 2018. Whatever your plans are for heading out this New Year’s Eve, dress warm.More >>
Since weather records began for Biloxi in 1893, there has never been a wetter year than 2017.More >>
Since weather records began for Biloxi in 1893, there has never been a wetter year than 2017.More >>
An Alert Day Tuesday, Alert Day Wednesday, and Alert Day Thursday are now in effect in anticipation of hard, pipe-bursting, freezing temperatures during the overnight and morning hours.More >>
An Alert Day Tuesday, Alert Day Wednesday, and Alert Day Thursday are now in effect in anticipation of hard, pipe-bursting, freezing temperatures during the overnight and morning hours.More >>
On New Year's Eve Sunday, a winter system approaches South Mississippi from the west, bringing scattered rain showers, possible ice, and an arctic blast. Ice forecast confidence is low. But, hard freeze forecast confidence is high.More >>
On New Year's Eve Sunday, a winter system approaches South Mississippi from the west, bringing scattered rain showers, possible ice, and an arctic blast. Ice forecast confidence is low. But, hard freeze forecast confidence is high.More >>