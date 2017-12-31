Police chase in a stolen vehicle leads to arrest

A Metarie man is behind bars after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

It started around 3 a.m. Sunday when a patrol officer with Biloxi Police reportedly spotted a black sports car with no front or rear lights near Lorraine and Shorecrest Roads. Authorities say the officer attempted to stop the car but the driver refused to pull over. The officer then ran the license plate on the car - a 1995 Nissan ZX - and discovered the vehicle was stolen.

Police say the pursuit continued up Hwy. 605 to Hwy. 67, then onto East Wortham Road, and finally, onto Hwy. 49. After leading authorities on a pursuit that spanned more than 20 miles, Harrison County Sheriff's deputies were able to lay out spike strips, which successfully flattened the vehicle's tires.

Once the vehicle stopped, officers arrested 41 year old Chad P. Kenney of Metarie. He is charged with felony eluding and receiving stolen property. He is currently in Harrison County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Fortunately, police say no one was injured during the pursuit.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.