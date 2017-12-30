Liquor stores slammed in last call for alcohol before NYE

Nicholas Marton shops through Bin 605 Saturday afternoon. The store reopened this week after a car crashed into the store Dec. 16 and shut it down for more than a week.

Mississippi is one of twelve states that prohibit the sale of liquor on Sundays, meaning Saturday is the last day to purchase alcoholic beverages before the start of 2018.

Visitors and residents alike are headed to liquor stores around the Coast to stock up on last-minute libations before New Year's Eve.

Bin 605 Fine Wine and Spirits was temporarily shut down after being crashed into by a vehicle in early December.

It has opened back up just in time for the New Year, something that seemed impossible less than two weeks ago.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” said manager Connor Schwartz. “I saw a white blur pass and my co-worker shoving me out of the way and making sure everybody was safe.”

On Dec. 16, a woman mistook her accelerator for her brake and rammed all the way through the store. The driver suffered minor injuries but no one else was hurt.

Despite having half its inventory destroyed, mostly white wine selections, the store reopened the day after Christmas.

Schwartz noted, “Being shut down a week for somebody crashing through and taking out half the store was really a quick turnaround.”

Business is picking up steam as well as a sense of humor.

“We’re having more and more people coming in every day,” Schwartz said. “Half our customers are coming in making jokes with us about opening a drive through.”

The crash zone was Nicholas Marton’s favorite spot.

“I was kind worried about all of this right here,” he said. “Kind of hurt me in my soul a little bit when I saw all the broken glass and bottles and everything.”

L&M Package Store fortunately hasn’t missed a beat and experienced a good holiday.

After 50 years of business, operators have learned how to deal with the shorter sales time. Liquor stores had one less day to sell their products, because this year, New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday.

“We do a lot of business the day before,” said owner Mike Mensi. “It’s just one of those things, but it does give us two days off and that’s nice to have.”

“By the time the holiday rolls around,” Mensi said with a laugh, “they have already enjoyed it.”

