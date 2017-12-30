State lawmakers could vote to bring the lottery to Mississippi

Getting a lottery ticket in Mississippi isn’t easy.

For the past 20 years, Mississippians have been going out of state to buy lottery tickets.

That process is something Governor Phil Bryant said he wants to put an end to.

"When we see traffic crowded on the Mississippi River bridge taking revenue to our neighboring state, it may be time to face a new reality," said Bryant. "We can no longer contain the people's desire for a lottery, we can only force them to travel."

With the new state legislative session beginning next week, lawmakers could debate whether Mississippi will join the 44 other states that already have a lottery.

In an email, Senator-Elect Joel Carter said that if the topic came up for a vote, he would vote “yes.” Carter says wants to see the proceeds go into the education fund rather than the general fund.

The last time the powerball Jackpot was high, South Mississippians who crossed state lines for their ticket generally agreed.

“I just feel like the lottery would help the teachers do a better job. It would be great if you could give the teachers in Mississippi two thousand dollars to do what they wanted all year with their students. It would be marvelous," said Deborah Frazier, a state lottery supporter.

Earlier in the year, Alabama also voted to bring a lottery to their state, but the vote did not go through.

