Daphane White continues her dominance throughout the Coast

For St. Martin head coach Gina Bell, the Yellow Jackets' game plan is pretty simple.

"Well, if you have a kid that can score 69 points in a game, you need to find her," she said with a smile.

She's referring, of course, to Daphane White.

The senior center leads the way for the Yellow Jackets, putting up a stellar stat line of 25.7 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 blocks per game. However, the soft-spoken star refuses to take the credit for her success.

"(It's) because of our guards," said White when asked what contributes to her high scoring totals. "They know to get the ball to me. I score, get them assists and get a bunch of points."

"She does it all," Bell said. "She leads our team in rebounding, she leads our team in scoring, she leads the state I believe in blocked shots, she does a little bit of everything."

Standing at 6'5", White towers over the competition - literally - and uses it to her advantage. Earlier this month, she posted a historic 69 point showing against Pass Christian, one of Mississippi's greatest high school performances in recent memory.

"It was crazy," White said of that game. "I had told my mom that I wanted to get 60 points, I told my coach. I just went out there, had to work hard and had to dig deep."

White's hard work is paying off. She's signed her letter of intent to play with Mississippi State, coming off a run to the National Championship game and currently the #5 team in the country.

"Coach Schafer, he gave off a good vibe," White said when asked why she chose Mississippi State. "He made me want to be there, made me feel like I would be in good hands when I go there."

"We're so proud of her," Bell said. "She deserves it. She's just grown so much as a player, and I can't wait to see her next year."

It won't be long before White is dominating the SEC landscape, but for now, the Yellow Jackets are making the most of her talents for as long as they can.

"I tell everyone all the time, we have something that nobody else in the state of Mississippi has," Bell said. "(We have) a 6'5 girl that can play. I mean, she can play. She's talented."

