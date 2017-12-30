Police arrest Biloxi man in connection with shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Biloxi in mid-December.

Biloxi police took 22-year-old Zhaqius Green Evans into custody at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday on a warrant for aggravated assault.

The warrant and arrest stem from an investigation into a shooting incident in the 300 Block of Auguste Ct. on Dec. 22, where a victim was shot multiple times, according to Biloxi Police Maj. Chris De Back.

Evans was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

