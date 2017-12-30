Liquor stores experiencing high-volume sales before NYE

Visitors and residents alike are headed to liquor stores around the Coast to stock up on last-minute libations before New Year's Eve.

New Year's Eve will fall on a Sunday this year.

Mississippi is one of twelve states that prohibit the sale of liquor on Sundays, meaning Saturday is the last day to purchase alcoholic beverages before the start of 2018.

Around the state, this rule has caused some frustration for business owners who hope to earn large profits during this celebratory time.

Others are making the best out of the situation like employees at Bin 605 Fine Wine and Spirits, which was temporarily shut down after being crashed into by a vehicle in early December. The popular Gulfport shop was able to open just in time for the most festive season of the year.

Happy New Year! Bin 605 Fine Wine & Spirits back open after a car crashed into the store about a week ago. The wheel marks are a good conversation starter! pic.twitter.com/dwP7IlZMrr — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) December 30, 2017

For more on how South Mississippians are getting ready for New Year's Eve, be sure to watch WLOX News Now at 10pm.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.