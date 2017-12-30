Get ready! Wind chills in the teens and 20s NYE night

Get ready for a frigid end to 2017 and a bitter cold start to 2018. Whatever your plans are this New Year’s Eve, dress warm.

The last day of the year will start wet and chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The good news is that most of the shower activity should move out of south Mississippi between 4 and 8 PM. Widespread heavy rain is not expected. The potential for sleet or freezing rain is no longer a threat for south Mississippi.



WATCH: 20 Second loop of Future Radar, Temps, and Windchill

But, as the showers decrease, the winds will increase from the north. Expect a brisk north wind to develop by the early afternoon and temperatures will start falling into the upper 30s between noon and 3 PM across Pearl River, George and Stone counties. 30s will settle onto the coast between 3-6 PM.



Wind chill values will already be in the 20s by 6 PM.

Expect wind chill values to be in the 20s by 6 PM #NYE #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/Pt9i4b8nT1 — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) December 30, 2017

Skies will gradually clear between 6 PM and Midnight. Expect freezing temperatures Monday morning and hard freezes each night for the first week of the new year.



This will be the kind of cold that you need to protect people, plants, pets, and pipes for the first week of 2018 #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/zeyQblcHo8 — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) December 30, 2017

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.