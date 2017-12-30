Today is the last day to donate to WLOX blood drive

Blood donations often decline around the holidays, but the need for blood doesn’t stop.

WLOX and the American Red Cross have teamed up to collect blood donations from Dec. 28-30 at Edgewater Mall.

The donation window will be closed at 4 p.m. Saturday, so be sure to stop by and contribute to a great cause.

Presenting donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, and be entered to win a pair of Sugar Bowl tickets.

According to the Red Cross, volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need of transfusions. The Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood donations every day for patients at up to 2,600 hospitals across the country.

Blood is needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code WLOX, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

