Gun stolen from city of Wiggins found on suspect

A gun stolen months ago from the City of Wiggins is now in the possession of Biloxi Police.

Authorities say they found the gun on Cheyne Baker of Saucier. Officers were responding to a trespassing call Friday evening on Stennis Drive when they found Baker. While patting him down for a weapon, police say they found the firearm, which was reportedly stolen from the City of Wiggins in September.

The 19 year old is now charged with possession of a stolen weapon, and police say trespassing charges are pending.

He was taken to Harrison County Jail and a bond of $10,000 was set for him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

