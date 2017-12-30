Couple arrested in credit card theft - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Couple arrested in credit card theft

April Hart and Kevin Blue are accused of charging more than $500 to a stolen credit card. (Source; Biloxi Police Dept) April Hart and Kevin Blue are accused of charging more than $500 to a stolen credit card. (Source; Biloxi Police Dept)
April Hart (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.) April Hart (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
Kevin Blue (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.) Kevin Blue (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Two suspects wanted for credit card fraud in Biloxi have been arrested.

April Hart, 41, and Kevin Blue, 27 were taken into custody Friday. They are each charged with felony credit card fraud. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Nov. 27, when the couple allegedly used a stolen credit card to charge more than $500 worth of merchandise at the Walmart on CT Switzer Road.

Police initially asked for the public's help to identify the man and woman. They say thanks to that help, they were quickly identified. 

A $25,000 bond was set for both Hart and Blue. They were taken to Harrison County Jail. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641.

