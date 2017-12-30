Victim extracted from vehicle after wreck in Gulfport

A person had to be extracted from a truck after a crash Saturday morning in Gulfport. (Source: WLOX)

At least one person had to be removed from a vehicle after an accident Saturday morning in Gulfport.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Lorraine-Cowan Road, just north of the intersection at East Pass Road. It's unclear at this time how many cars were involved or the extent of injuries.

Police are on the scene directing traffic. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Bad accident on Cowan/Lorraine and Pass Rd. AMR just left the scene after a person was pulled from the pickup truck. No details yet. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/2v52bpmP73 — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) December 30, 2017

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.