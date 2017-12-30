Victim extracted from vehicle after wreck in Gulfport

A gun stolen months ago from the City of Wiggins is now in the possession of Biloxi Police. Authorities say they found the firearm on a 19 year old while responding to a trespassing call.More >>
A man and woman have been arrested after being accused of charging hundreds to a stolen credit card.More >>
At least one person had to be removed from a vehicle after an accident Saturday morning in Gulfport. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Lorraine-Cowan Road, just north of the intersection at East Pass Road.More >>
Crooked Letter Brewery Co. is back and this time, the brewery is offering up two things that no other brewer in Mississippi has.More >>
Several incarcerated mothers and grandmothers at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County will have some very special guests Saturday, their children and grandchildren.More >>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.More >>
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.More >>
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.More >>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.More >>
A study published in the British Medical Journal has uncovered a worrying side-effect stemming from the regular use of ibuprofen – it could increase the risk of heart attack. The study by a team of European researchers found that regular use of ibuprofen could quickly contribute to the risk of heart attack within the first month of taking a high dose of ibuprofen or other common painkillers, but the risk remained low overall. The increased risk was considered to have a rapid o...More >>
