Harrison Central edges out Pascagoula for Adidas Holiday Classic Championship

The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.More >>
The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.More >>
Harrison Central edged out Pascagoula 70-69 at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium, sneaking away with the 2017 Adidas Holiday Classic Championship. Gulfport placed third with a 74-67 win over Brother Martin.More >>
Shyia Magee posts a line of 31 points and 10 rebounds as Biloxi tips off the first-ever Lady Indians Holiday Classic on the right note, beating Baldwin County (AL) 59 to 40, highlighting a busy day of holiday hoops across the Coast.More >>
