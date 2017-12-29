Harrison Central edges out Pascagoula for Adidas Holiday Classic - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison Central edges out Pascagoula for Adidas Holiday Classic Championship

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Harrison Central edged out Pascagoula 70-69 at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium, sneaking away with the 2017 Adidas Holiday Classic Championship. Gulfport placed third with a 74-67 win over Brother Martin. Highlights from both games in the video above. 

