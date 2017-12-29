Biloxi welcomes Blue Angels for a preview of July show - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi welcomes Blue Angels for a preview of July show

The two day Blue Angels air show is scheduled for July 21-22, 2018. (Photo Source: WLOX) The two day Blue Angels air show is scheduled for July 21-22, 2018. (Photo Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (AP) -

The Blue Angels will fly over Biloxi next summer with a promise to dazzle spectators with their aerial acrobatics.

That is the last time they performed in South Mississippi. 

Two members of the Blue Angels flew to the coast Friday to share details about the 2018 Biloxi air show at a news conference.

Lieutenant Dave Steppe says he looks forward to thrilling the community as part of the Blue Angels' "Blues Over Biloxi" show. The show will feature soaring high speed maneuvers from jets operating inches apart.

Steppe says, "Imagine holding your arm up right above your head, that is about how close we fly, when we do our diving formation one through four. So it's about that high off, about 18 inches, it's pretty close, so the trust factor's huge."

The team is excited to show the public what they've practiced. 

Steppe says, "Training is about nine weeks, we have 120 training flights, two to three times a day, for six days a week as Andre alluded to. So we leave January 1, and are there through mid March, in the desert of sunny El Centro, CA."

The two day Blue Angels air show is scheduled for July 21-22, 2018. 

According to city, it will be centered off the beach front near the Great Lawn between Harrah's and Margaritaville.

It will be free and open to the public.

Biloxi Mayor "FoFo" Gilich, says, "It's truly exciting, lot of things had to align to bring this show together.  The opportunity to do it over the water, on the great lawn is really exciting. I can just see hundreds of thousands of people coming in over the week, because they'll be practicing, that's as exciting as the event."

Organizers noted along with the Blue Angels, the show will feature the world famous Aeroshell Aerobatic team, the Army's Golden Knights Parachute team, the Air Force's F-16 Viper Demo Team, Coast Guard rescue demos, and much more.

"It's close quarters flying.  Of course, when you hear that power, those after burners, if that doesn't move you, something's wrong," said Mayor Gilich. 

Dozens of gourmet food trucks, performers and street vendors will also be on hand to accommodate the thousands of people expected to gather for the show.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

