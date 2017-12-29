Residents purchasing items to prepare for deep freeze

Ocean Springs Lumber and Supply Co. is seeing an increase in shoppers ahead of the cold. (Photo source: WLOX News)

It's preparation time for many coast residents wanting to winterize their homes ahead of the frigid weather.

Hardware stores have seen a lot of customers buying up to prepare for the freezing temperatures expected next week.

Ocean Springs Lumber and Supply Company off Government Street in Ocean Springs helped shoppers stock up.

"People have been buying the foam faucet covers. We have had a couple different styles of those. Although we're sold out now. Because everyone's getting ready for the cold weather," said Ocean Springs Lumber and Supply Co. Retail Sales Supervisor Jon Biggs

Customers said they're ready for whatever Old Man Winter throws their way.

"Well, we used to live in Maine and we had that experience with the cold weather. You just run a little bit of water usually in the kitchen and it works," said shopper Millie Medina.

But your home isn't the only thing that needs protecting, so do your plants.

"Well, just mainly put some ground cover on my fruit trees. Hopefully keep them from freezing. If I can get some pine straw I'll probably pack it up their about a foot high. That's about it," said shopper Paul Segovia.

Shoppers were also buying up foam insulation that wraps around pipes and plastic to cover plants and heat bulbs.

Ocean Springs Lumber and Supply Retail Sales Supervisor Jon Biggs said if you don't protect your home from the cold, it could end up costing you.

"Well if you break it then you gotta shut your water off. You could be out of water until you get that repaired. You could run a lot of water off on the ground, and that's gonna run your water bill up," said Biggs.

Biggs said frozen pipes can split plastic and metal pipes.

According to houselogic.com, a good tip is to keep your faucets running both indoors and outdoors at about five drips per minute.

If your pipes are already frozen make sure you turn off your water immediately.

To learn more tips on protecting your pipes click houselogic.com.

