As temperatures continue to drop significantly, cold weather shelters remain open across South Mississippi. If you need a warm place to sleep tonight these shelters are open:

The Salvation Army in Gulfport and Pascagoula, the Fournier Multi-Purpose Building in D’Iberville, the FEMA building in Stone County is opening at 5:00 p.m., and the Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church in Hancock County will be open tonight.

Contact the Hancock County Dispatch at 228-255-9191 for assistance.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team predicts a high chance for freezing temperatures this weekend. That means residents will want to protect pets, plants, and themselves from the cold.

More locations will be posted as the information becomes available.

