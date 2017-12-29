Cold weather shelters open across South Mississippi

As temperatures drop significantly, cold weather shelters are opening up across South Mississippi.

The Gulfport Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter at 2019 22nd Street will be open on Sunday, Dec. 29 through Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The Salvation Army Location in Pascagoula will also be open Sunday- Tuesday. Contact Major Gary Sturdavent at 228-273-5100 for more information.

The Fourniere Multi-Purpose Building in D'Iberville at 103935 Automall Parkway Blvd. Anyone needing a ride to this shelter should call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team predicts a high chance for freezing temperatures in the upcoming week. across South Mississippi. That means residents will want to protect pets, plants, and themselves from the coldest air of the season.

More locations will be posted as the information becomes available.

