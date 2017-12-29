Biloxi tips off Lady Indians Holiday Classic, other area holiday hoops highlights

Biloxi head coach Devin Hill gives directions during the 2017 Lady Indians Holiday Classic.

Shyia Magee posts a line of 31 points and 10 rebounds as Biloxi tips off the first-ever Lady Indians Holiday Classic on the right note, beating Baldwin County (AL) 59 to 40, highlighting a busy day of holiday hoops across the Coast.

Over at the Bay High Christmas Invitational, St. Martin senior and Mississippi State signee Daphane White dropped 28 points, leading the Yellow Jackets to a 51-43 win over Lawrence County.

SCORES:

Lady Indians Holiday Classic (all girls scores)

Baldwin County 40

Biloxi 59

Northwest Rankin 27

Ocean Springs 33



McGill-Toolen 41

Gulfport 50



Bay High Christmas Invitational

Lawrence County girls 43

St. Martin 51



West Harrison girls 52

Bay High 24



Ingomar boys 43

Gautier 38 (final, overtime)





Gulfport's 2017 Adidas Holiday Classic (all boys scores)



Laurel 64

Picayune 58



Oak Grove 52

Long Beach 49



Brother Martin 50

Pascagoula 64



Harrison Central 55

Gulfport 52



Pascagoula faces off against Harrison Central Friday at 7:30 p.m. for the Adidas Holiday Classic Championship.



Vancleave's Paul Wallace Classic

Ocean Springs boys 64

Stone 68



Stone faces off against George County Friday at 7:30 p.m. for the Paul Wallace Classic Championship.

