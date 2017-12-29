Biloxi tips off Lady Indians Holiday Classic, other area holiday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi tips off Lady Indians Holiday Classic, other area holiday hoops highlights

Biloxi head coach Devin Hill gives directions during the 2017 Lady Indians Holiday Classic. Biloxi head coach Devin Hill gives directions during the 2017 Lady Indians Holiday Classic.

Shyia Magee posts a line of 31 points and 10 rebounds as Biloxi tips off the first-ever Lady Indians Holiday Classic on the right note, beating Baldwin County (AL) 59 to 40, highlighting a busy day of holiday hoops across the Coast. 

Over at the Bay High Christmas Invitational, St. Martin senior and Mississippi State signee Daphane White dropped 28 points, leading the Yellow Jackets to a 51-43 win over Lawrence County.

SCORES: 

Lady Indians Holiday Classic (all girls scores)

Baldwin County 40
Biloxi 59

Northwest Rankin 27
Ocean Springs 33

McGill-Toolen 41
Gulfport 50
 

Bay High Christmas Invitational

Lawrence County girls 43
St. Martin 51

West Harrison girls 52
Bay High 24

Ingomar boys 43
Gautier 38 (final, overtime)


Gulfport's 2017 Adidas Holiday Classic (all boys scores)

Laurel 64
Picayune 58

Oak Grove 52
Long Beach 49

Brother Martin 50
Pascagoula 64

Harrison Central 55
Gulfport 52

Pascagoula faces off against Harrison Central Friday at 7:30 p.m. for the Adidas Holiday Classic Championship. 

Vancleave's Paul Wallace Classic

Ocean Springs boys 64
Stone 68

Stone faces off against George County Friday at 7:30 p.m. for the Paul Wallace Classic Championship.

