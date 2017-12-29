Fire devastates Jackson County home

Firefighters responded to a fire that completely destroyed a home in Jackson County on Friday morning.

The fire took place at about 11:30 a.m. at 13308 Hudson Subdivision Road in the Three Rivers community.

Firemen from Three Rivers and the Northeast Fire house spent 90 minutes at the scene to get control of the blaze.

Photos show extensive damage from the flames that engulfed nearly everything inside the trailer.

A home on Hudson Subdivision Rd in Jackson Co caught fire earlier today, still learning details.Go to https://t.co/mGt0JcHCeJ for the story pic.twitter.com/UF1ZHaB3Hg — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) December 29, 2017

Reports say the tenant was not home at the time of the incident. No injuries have been reported.

