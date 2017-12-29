New Year's Eve party preps take over several coast venues

If you're looking for a party to usher in 2018, the coast has it for you in some form or another. (Photo source: WLOX)

The preps are in full swing for New Year's Eve all across the coast. If you're looking for a party to usher in 2018, the coast has it for you in some form or another.

FULL LIST: New Year's Eve events on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

"The casino's a great place to be on New Year's Eve. There are so many things to do," said Scott King, Vice President of Resort Operations at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi.

He said a week of setup and decorating is leading up to a big weekend at the property. The ballrooms are taking shape, but King said the work won't be finished even after the party begins.

"It's amazing how much work will go on between nine o'clock and ten o'clock New Year's Eve transforming this room yet again," said King.

The hard prep work gets the Golden Nugget ready to put its best foot forward.

"It's kind of the one day a year where you show out. A lot of it's payback to our customers and the folks who have the best relationships with us. This is kind of us thanking them," said King.

If the casino celebrations aren't your speed, you don't have to travel far to find something else. The Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum has established a coast tradition of dropping an oyster shell covered ball at midnight on New Year's Eve.

"We just got the stage set up this morning, getting all of that worked out. All of those details," said Michelle Peterson with the museum.

The tradition is set to continue after a good bit of work to transition from Christmas to the New Year's celebration. As far as this year's oyster ball, it's safely behind a locked door at the museum.

"It is top secret. You'll have to show up to see it," said Peterson.

The oyster ball drop is free to watch from the lawn of the museum, but there are tickets available for the party.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.