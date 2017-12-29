Gulfport woman facing felony DUI charge after another driver called police

A Gulfport woman with a long history of driving under the influence faces a felony DUI charge after a Christmas Eve drive down Pass Road.

Sunday night around 7:30, someone called Gulfport Police to report a reckless driver on Pass Road near Jody Nelson Drive. The witness said the vehicle was swerving down the road, nearly striking other cars, and periodically driving into oncoming traffic. The witness kept the vehicle in sight until police arrived.

When officers caught up with the driver, Brittany Faith Beck, 39, had pulled over into a parking lot, but was about to get back on the road. They said they could tell she was under the influence and arrested her.

A review of Beck's arrest history noted several prior DUIs to include arrests in Gulfport in May 2012, January 2014, February 2015, June 2017, and Harrison County in July 2015. Investigators found at least two of those arrests resulted in convictions, so Beck was charged with DUI 3rd Offense and her bond was set at $50,000.

Police said that charge could be upgraded to DUI 4th Offense as prior DUI convictions are confirmed.

Beck was being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility.

