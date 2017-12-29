McHenry man killed on Christmas Eve; Driver charged with DUI - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

McHenry man killed on Christmas Eve; Driver charged with DUI

Stephanie Lewis, 39, of Saucier (Photo source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Stephanie Lewis, 39, of Saucier (Photo source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A McHenry man has died following a Christmas Eve accident just south of Saucier on Hwy 49. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, William Bowden, 64, died Sunday at USA Medical Center.

The accident happened around 2:20am on Highway 49 near Pine Street in Harrison County. Investigators said Stephanie Lewis, 39, of Saucier was driving a truck and rear-ended Bowden's car sending both vehicles into the median where Bowden's car rolled over.

Bowden was taken to Garden Park Medical Center but then transferred to USA Medical Center.

Lewis was not injured but is now charged with Felony DUI causing death. According to the Harrison County Jail docket, she has already posted bond. 

