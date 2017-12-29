Sheriff: Woman bit, then shot man with his own gun

A woman who admitted to shooting a man at a St. Martin hotel said he pulled the gun on her. So she bit him, took his gun, and shot him in self-defense.

That man, Tony Piggs, 33, of Jackson is now at Biloxi's Merit Health in serious condition.

The domestic dispute happened Thursday morning at the Ramada Inn on Tucker Road north of Ocean Springs.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Adrenia Buxton, 39, of Gautier told investigators Piggs pulled a gun on her and she bit him in the chest, causing him to drop the weapon. She said she then picked up the gun and shot Piggs once.

Investigators haven't yet been able to talk to Piggs to get his side of the story.

Right now, Buxton is not charged in the shooting. Sheriff Ezell said the case will go before a grand jury.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.