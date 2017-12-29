Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 603 crash

Officials just identified the Louisiana woman who lost her life on Hwy 603 in Hancock County Thursday afternoon. June Spell died in the accident just north of Hwy 43 around 3:45pm.

Investigators say the 73-year-old from Covington, LA was driving south in a 2010 Nissan Cube, when a 2010 Ford F-150 headed north made a left turn and the two vehicles crashed head-on.

The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old man from Grand Isle, LA, was not injured. Spell was taken to Hancock Medical where she was pronounced dead from her injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.

