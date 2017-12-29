FIRST ALERT: Hard, pipe-bursting, freezes with arctic blast

Temperatures will trend well below normal next week. As we usher in 2018, an arctic blast brings mornings in the 20s and afternoons in the 40s (maybe 30s for some).

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will bring temperatures in the 20s to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, putting pipes, pets, plants, and people in danger.

Hard, pipe-bursting, freezing temperatures are expected for several mornings in a row next week.

An Alert Day Tuesday, Alert Day Wednesday, and Alert Day Thursday are now in effect in anticipation of hard, pipe-bursting, freezing temperatures during the overnight and morning hours.

On New Year's Eve Sunday, a rain system will approach our area from the west, bringing scattered rain showers.

By, Sunday night, colder air will move in, but the moisture will already be gone so no significant frozen precipitation is no expected for the WLOX area. But, it's not impossible for a few sleet pellets to mix in with the rain over Pearl River, Stone, and George counties as it ends on Sunday evening.

An arctic blast of cold air arrives on New Year's Day Monday with morning temperatures near-freezing and wind chills in the 20s.

Monday afternoon temperatures will also be cold into the lower 40s and possibly 30s.

There is high confidence that we'll even see a hard, pipe-bursting, freeze on Monday night into Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 20s across most of our area, including coastal locations.

Wednesday looks dry, breezy, and chilly with another hard freeze in the morning. Yet another hard freeze is expected for Thursday morning too.

It's also important to note that wind chill values will drop into the 20s and possibly lower 10s (mainly in the mornings) depending on the wind speeds which will range from 10 to 20 miles per hour on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

