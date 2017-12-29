Firefighter's home goes up in flames

The blaze broke out at a home on Teague Road near the Stone County line. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)

A volunteer firefighter and his three kids rushed out of their home in the middle of the night when flames took over.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the volunteer firefighter is the one who called for help just after 1 a.m. Friday.

The blaze broke out at a home on Teague Road near the Stone County line. According to Sullivan, the house sustained extensive damage.

Crews from Harrison County, Saucier, McHenry, Lizana, and CRTC worked for hours to put the fire out. We are told the Red Cross was notified to help the family out.

Officials are still working to determine the cause.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.