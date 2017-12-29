2017 ends as wettest year on record for Biloxi

Since weather records began for Biloxi in 1893, there has never been a wetter year than 2017. 92.73 inches of rain was fell since January 1, according to National Weather Service records.

2017 was a year of extreme weather across south Mississippi. The year started wet with 15.23 inches of rain in January.



In last 24 hours, we recorded 8.21" of rain in the @WLOX rain gauge. Radar estimates show similar amounts along coast. #mswx @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/GmIBrnhvLR — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) January 2, 2017



Tropical Storm Cindy spawned tornadoes and dumped enough rain in June to make it the wettest June ever recorded with 22.96 inches.



Hurricane Nate became the first Hurricane to make landfall in south Mississippi since Katrina in 2005. Nate inundated HWY 90 with storm surge. Numerous piers were destroyed and many were left without power in Jackson County.

In December, a rare winter storm blanketed parts of south MS with snow.



From one major weather event to another, 2017 brought it all. But if there was one word that would sum it all up, it would be wet.

Rain is in the forecast on December 31 which will only add to the total.

