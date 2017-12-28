Popular coast restaurants filling up fast for New Year's Eve

If you haven't made a restaurant to your favorite restaurant yet, you're encouraged to do it soon. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Restaurants throughout the coast are preparing for big crowds on New Year's Eve. (Photo source: WLOX News)

As we approach the New Year's Eve, spaces at several popular coast restaurants are filling up fast.

Others are already completely booked.

Two restaurants we visited on Thursday still have openings, but they said they're prepared for a full house as customers toast the New Year.

The kitchens in most coast restaurants will soon be packed with cooks and chefs, all eager to serve a New Year's Eve feast.

Hospitality experts encourage anyone looking to eat out to make a reservation.

"It's one of those days that no matter what it's going to be full," said Brent Bingham, the general manager at Morton's The Steakhouse.

Bingham said in addition to providing the festive atmosphere, Morton's inside the Golden Nugget will also offer specials on New Year's.

"We're doing a five ounce lobster tail paired with a six ounce filet mignon for 56 dollars. We also have a lot of seasonal specials that we're doing," said Bingham.

Over at Wentzels' Seafood, Executive Chef Shayne Varone is planning a tempting three course pre-fix menu.

"I'm bringing in some really nice local grouper. That's going to be pan seared. It's like a grouper picatta," Varone said.

Bingham noted, "If you want to come, make your reservations early cause it will fill up. We'll be booked. Probably by middle of the week, [we] will be almost completely sold out,"

The bottom line: if you're planning on sending 2017 out with a bang at popular restaurant, make sure you plan ahead.

"I think it's kind of finishing off one and starting off something fresh. Ending on a good note and beginning it on a good note as well," said Bingham.

Some restaurants will also be offering extended hours. Morton's The Steakhouse will be open from 5 p.m. until midnight on New Year's Eve.

