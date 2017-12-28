Coast tourism industry cashing in on Sugar Bowl and New Year's Eve

Just days before the Sugar Bowl, hotels in South Mississippi are beginning to see a bump in business as football fans check in for the holiday weekend.

Along with hotel rooms, limo and bus rental companies on the coast are cashing in on fans looking for a ride to see Alabama vs. Clemson at the Superdome.

Windy Swetman says reservations at Luxury Limousines have been good as fans seek safe transportation.

"Those calls are starting to pick up now," said Swetman. "Once they get into town, then they start calling and reserving some of those packages. We benefit here in South Mississippi being within an hour of New Orleans. Spectators, sports fans love to stay here."

The Sugar Bowl is the finale to a big weekend in the Big Easy. That has only meant more tourism dollars for South Mississippi.

"Along the Mississippi Gulf Coast this weekend, all occupancies are up," said Swetman. "Not only do we have the bowl, but you've got New Year's Eve. A lot of people like to come here to South Mississippi, to Biloxi, to the casinos, the shows and all the entertainment that we have here in Biloxi."

According to Linda Hornsby, director of the Mississippi Coast Hotel Association, along with room/game packages, there are three buses that have been chartered to take people to and from the Superdome on game day.

She noted that there is still room on one of those buses, but she expects those seats to fill up before Monday.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.