1 wanted, 1 arrested in Bay St. Louis shooting

One man is now under arrest, and another is still wanted in connection with a shooting in Bay St. Louis earlier this month.

It happened the afternoon of Sunday, December 17. When officers arrived at the area of Sycamore Street and St. Francis Street, they found two gunshot victims in a wrecked car. They also found a third injured person in the area. That person had been hit by a vehicle. All three were taken to the hospital.

The names of the three victims were not released to the media, and their conditions are not known.

Thursday, Bay St. Louis police arrested Pharoah Lyons, 45, and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault. He's being held at the Hancock County Adult Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

Police are still looking for Khristopher McDonald, 29, who is wanted on one count of aggravated assault.

If you have any additional information on this case, you're asked to contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

