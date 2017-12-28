Ocean Springs icon Maryalice Miner has died

For three decades, Miner owned and operated Miner's Big Stuff Toy Store with her husband, John, who passed away earlier this year at age 91. (Photo source: WLOX)

Ocean Springs has lost an iconic businesswoman and friend to children and families. Maryalice Miner passed away Thursday at the age of 92.

For three decades, Miner owned and operated Miner's Big Stuff Toy Store with her husband, John, who passed away earlier this year at age 91. The couple had been married for 70 years.

Maryalice was also just as well known for her passion to teach children to swim. As a young woman, she found the body of a boy on the beach who had drowned. Out of that tragedy, a mission was born.

She taught generations of children to swim, giving lessons both in her private home and at the indoor pool at the Blossman Family YMCA. In 2011, the pool was named the Miner Natatorium in her honor.

John and Maryalice Miner were both 80 years old when their Lovers Lane home was washed away by Hurricane Katrina. Despite the loss, they were both determined to rebuild their home and start their lives anew.

Ten years after the storm, the couple revealed to WLOX News that their store was the glue that held their dreams of rebuilding together. And despite their losses, Katrina actually strengthened their bond.

