Moss Point police officers become real life Santas

Moss Point Police saved Christmas for one family by replacing their stolen gifts. (Photo Source: WLOX)

When a load of gifts were stolen from underneath a family's tree on Christmas Eve, four Moss Point police officers took matters into their own hands.

December 24 came with a dispatch about a break-in. When officers arrived, the front door was kicked in.

The news got worse for patrol officer Caleb Vick.

“We found out that inside the house, all the Christmas gifts were stolen from up under the Christmas tree, as well as a couple of the laptops in the living room,” Vick recalled.

They came up with an idea, according to patrol officer Tyler Reid. He said, “I can't sit around and let this kid's Christmas be ruined. We gotta do something. And he was immediately on board, and we banded together.”

They pooled their money and headed to Gamestop for video games and controllers. Someone watching the officers shop for the even made a contribution to the cause.

Later, they went to Walmart for a basketball, compression pants, and sports themed apparel.

Then came the delivery, as Reid explained.

“The grandmother was there and she cried when she saw us bring the presents all wrapped," he said.

The officers, including Vick, were touched by the reception. “It's a very rewarding feeling. We didn't expect anything from it. We just wanted the child to have his Christmas and everybody would be happy and full of smiles.”

Police chief Calvin Hutchins couldn't be more proud of his troops.

“It shows the public that we care. We don't just go out and enforce laws. That we care a lot about our community. So it shows the public that we sympathize with them and when these things hit home, it hurts us as well,” Hutchins said.

In a time when police officers are constantly being criticized, this random act of kindness goes a long way for Vick.

“Every little bit counts. We have to start somewhere and with the community is the first place we need to start," he noted.

The other two officers involved in this act of kindness were Jess Diaz and Lancen Shipman.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.