Biloxi's Kroc Center has a deal to kick start your fitness resolutions

Fulfilling your New Year's resolution might be a little easier this year thanks to a non-profit here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Salvation Army knows many of you are hoping to kick-start those 2018 fitness goals, so it's offering a good deal on membership to its state of the art facility in Biloxi.

"With a membership, even without the registration fee, you get access to the pool, you get access to all fitness classes. Basketball, volleyball courts," said Morgan Shiyou with the Salvation Army.

The center offers plenty of equipment, resources, and space. Cheryl Thompson-Stacy already takes advantage of the amenities and she said she's beyond satisfied with her experience.

"It has I think everything you could want in a fitness center. They have great fitness machines, they have excellent classes from Zumba to cycling to strength and conditioning, so it's great," said Thompson-Stacy.

Shiyou said the fee waiver is designed to get people in the door to find out what all the facility has to offer. She said it's more than just a fitness center. There is also childcare and a worship area that holds weekly church services.

"We're just here for your whole physical, spiritual well-being," said Shiyou.

The Ray Kroc Center is located on Division Street in Biloxi. The center will be closed on New Year's Day, opening back up on Tuesday.

