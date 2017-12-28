Truck slams into power pole on Pass Road

The accident happened around noon right between the entrance to Atlas Oaks RV Park and the exit for the Donal Snyder Community Center. (Photo source: WLOX)

Everyone is okay after a truck slammed into a power pole on Pass Road in Biloxi. The accident happened around noon right between the entrance to Atlas Oaks RV Park and the exit for the Donal Snyder Community Center.

Traffic in the area was moving slowly, but power was still on. That may, of course, change once Mississippi Power crews arrive to replace the damaged power pole.

Luckily, the driver of the truck and a passenger appeared to be fine.

RIGHT NOW traffic moving at a snail’s pace on Pass Rd in front of Bethel Lutheran Church after truck slams into power pole. Driver and passenger seem fine. pic.twitter.com/oenYLitUVl — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) December 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.