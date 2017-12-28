Truck slams into power pole on Pass Road - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Truck slams into power pole on Pass Road

The accident happened around noon right between the entrance to Atlas Oaks RV Park and the exit for the Donal Snyder Community Center.  (Photo source: WLOX) The accident happened around noon right between the entrance to Atlas Oaks RV Park and the exit for the Donal Snyder Community Center.  (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Everyone is okay after a truck slammed into a power pole on Pass Road in Biloxi. The accident happened around noon right between the entrance to Atlas Oaks RV Park and the exit for the Donal Snyder Community Center. 

Traffic in the area was moving slowly, but power was still on. That may, of course, change once Mississippi Power crews arrive to replace the damaged power pole. 

Luckily, the driver of the truck and a passenger appeared to be fine. 

