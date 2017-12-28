Hard freezes and possible ice to kick off 2018

Unseasonably cold conditions await us as 2018 arrives; afternoons in the 40s, mornings in the 20s and 30s.

Freezing temperatures every morning to kick off the new year. Especially cold on Tuesday morning with a hard freeze expected right along the coast.

A slight chance for freezing rain and sleet on Sunday night into Monday morning for inland areas. Little to no accumulation expected.

2018 kicks off with frigid conditions spilling across much of the east U.S.

Hard, pipe-busting, freezes and perhaps some ice to kick off the new year. While the forecast for the possible New Year's ice is low confidence, the forecast for several hard freezes to start off 2018 is high confidence.

On New Year's Eve Sunday, a winter system will approach South Mississippi from the west, bringing scattered rain showers.

By Sunday night, colder air will move in, possibly changing some of the raindrops into ice pellets and freezing raindrops for areas like Pearl River, Stone, and George counties.

Those areas have a slight chance for light freezing rain and light sleet to mix with the rain. Meanwhile, coastal locations near and south of I-10 don't have a chance for wintry mix and should instead expect just a cold rain, according to a Thursday forecast.

Little to no ice accumulation is expected for South Mississippi, according to a Thursday forecast.

"This low confidence forecast regarding the possible South Mississippi ice is not set in stone and could change either way, more wintry or less wintry, as we fine tune the details in the coming days," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "At worst, looks like travel could be tricky for inland areas late Sunday through early Monday with slick roads, especially bridges and overpasses. Worse impacts expected for north and central Mississippi."

By Monday afternoon, drier weather takes over but it will be quite cold as arctic air overtakes our region, plunging afternoon temperatures into the lower 40s and possibly 30s.

"There is high confidence that we'll even see a hard freeze on Monday night into Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 20s across most of our area, including coastal locations," Williams said.

Wednesday looks quite chilly and dry at this time with another morning freeze expected, according to a Thursday forecast.

