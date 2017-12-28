Hard freezes and possible ice to kick off 2018

An Alert Day Tuesday, Alert Day Wednesday, and Alert Day Thursday are now in effect in anticipation of hard, pipe-bursting, freezing temperatures during the overnight and morning hours.More >>
Since weather records began for Biloxi in 1893, there has never been a wetter year than 2017.More >>
On New Year's Eve Sunday, a winter system approaches South Mississippi from the west, bringing scattered rain showers, possible ice, and an arctic blast. Ice forecast confidence is low. But, hard freeze forecast confidence is high.More >>
As 2017 ends, it looks like Mother Nature wants to kick off 2018 with frigid temperatures and the potential for a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. But, there is still a lot of uncertainly regarding the chance for wintry precipitation, if any.More >>
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Well, you need to take a trip to the mountains for that.More >>
