Harrison Co. child shot in the head with an arrow

The 9-year-old Gulfport girl who was injured in a crossbow accident is fighting for her life at a Mobile hospital. Ashley Reynolds Patton is in critical condition after being hit in the back of the head with an arrow.

When officials were called to the home on Robinson Road Wednesday night, they found Patton was incoherent and moving in and out of consciousness.

AMR took the child to Garden Park Medical Center, where she was stabilized, then moved her to USA Medical Center.

After interviewing witnesses, investigators learned a 16-year-old male family member was the one who shot the arrow. He was released to his guardian pending a Grand Jury review of the incident. The District Attorney's Office is also assisting in the investigation.

