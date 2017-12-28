Harrison Co. child shot in the head with an arrow

An Alert Day Tuesday, Alert Day Wednesday, and Alert Day Thursday are now in effect in anticipation of hard, pipe-bursting, freezing temperatures during the overnight and morning hours.More >>
A woman who admitted to shooting a man at a St. Martin hotel said he pulled the gun on her. So she bit him, took his gun, and shot him in self-defense.More >>
A Louisiana woman lost her life on Hwy 603 in Hancock County Thursday afternoon.More >>
A volunteer firefighter and his three kids rushed out of their home in the middle of the night when flames took over.More >>
Just days before the Sugar Bowl, hotels in South Mississippi are beginning to see a bump in business as football fans check in for the holiday weekend.More >>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.More >>
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.More >>
A bizarre case out of Sumter County involving a woman who deputies say was involved in three accidents and stole a patrol car on Wednesday is becoming a bit clearer with new details from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a monthlong stay.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.More >>
Demopolis police are investigating the death of a woman after her small child told officers that someone killed his mother.More >>
The Don Holt Bridge is shut down in both directions due to ice according to dispatch.More >>
Three people lost their lives in a fire in New Orleans East Friday morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.More >>
