VA to hold Biloxi town hall meeting on health care services

Next month, veterans and their families will have an opportunity to speak out and learn more about health care services at the VA.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System has scheduled a town hall event for veterans who receive health care services from the Biloxi VA Medical Center.

The event will be held Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. in the Biloxi VAMC Recreation Hall, Building 17. The Biloxi VAMC is located at 400 Veterans Ave.

Representatives from the Biloxi National Cemetery and VA Regional Benefits Office in Jackson will also be available to answer veterans’ questions about VA burial benefits, disability claims and more.

GCVHCS town hall events are designed to be an open forum for veterans receiving health care services from VA. The goal is to ensure veterans, their families, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to be heard and have their health care concerns addressed by senior GCVHCS officials and/or subject-matter experts.

