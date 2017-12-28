Gulfport's OT thriller over Long Beach highlights holiday hoops - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport's OT thriller over Long Beach highlights holiday hoops across the Coast

Thanks to some late-game heroics by Juan Irias, Gulfport outlasted Long Beach 78-71 in an overtime thriller, highlighting a full slate of holiday hoops across the Coast.

Trailing by three with under 20 seconds to play, Khaleb Marks hit a clutch three-pointer to send the game into overtime. However, Irias came on late - scoring all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime - leading the Admirals to a victory on day one of the 35th annual Adidas Holiday Classic, one of four different basketball tournaments taking place across the Coast this week.

Thursday Scores: 

Gulfport's Adidas Holiday Classic

Long Beach boys 71
Gulfport 78 (OT)

Laurel boys 78
Pascagoula 89

Brother Martin boys 58
Picayune 51

Oak Grove boys 68
Harrison Central 72

Vancleave's Paul Wallace Classic

George County boys 54
Vancleave 47

Ocean Springs boys 85
East Central 43

Pearl River Central girls 41
George County 34

Hancock girls 40
Greene County 17

Bay High Christmas Invitational

St. Martin girls 57
Ingomar 51

Bay High boys 48
Ingomar 37

Biloxi's Lady Indians Holiday Classic tips off Thursday morning and runs through Friday. 

