Gulfport's OT thriller over Long Beach highlights holiday hoops across the Coast

Thanks to some late-game heroics by Juan Irias, Gulfport outlasted Long Beach 78-71 in an overtime thriller, highlighting a full slate of holiday hoops across the Coast.More >>
Thanks to some late-game heroics by Juan Irias, Gulfport outlasted Long Beach 78-71 in an overtime thriller, highlighting a full slate of holiday hoops across the Coast.More >>
The Golden Eagles face Florida State Wednesday at 12:30pm. The Independence Bowl will be televised on ESPN.More >>
The Golden Eagles face Florida State Wednesday at 12:30pm. The Independence Bowl will be televised on ESPN.More >>
For the fourth time in six years, Mississippi State football has arrived in Florida in preparation for a bowl game as the Bulldogs flew to Jacksonville Christmas night and then went through their first TaxSlayer Bowl game week practice at the University of North Florida on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
For the fourth time in six years, Mississippi State football has arrived in Florida in preparation for a bowl game as the Bulldogs flew to Jacksonville Christmas night and then went through their first TaxSlayer Bowl game week practice at the University of North Florida on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
For the first time in 21 years, Southern Miss and Florida State will meet as the two schools face each other in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27 in Shreveport, LA.More >>
For the first time in 21 years, Southern Miss and Florida State will meet as the two schools face each other in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27 in Shreveport, LA.More >>