Gulfport's OT thriller over Long Beach highlights holiday hoops across the Coast

Gulfport senior Juan Irias celebrates after leading the Admirals to a 78-71 OT win over Long Beach in the 35th annual Adidas Holiday Classic.

Thanks to some late-game heroics by Juan Irias, Gulfport outlasted Long Beach 78-71 in an overtime thriller, highlighting a full slate of holiday hoops across the Coast.

Trailing by three with under 20 seconds to play, Khaleb Marks hit a clutch three-pointer to send the game into overtime. However, Irias came on late - scoring all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime - leading the Admirals to a victory on day one of the 35th annual Adidas Holiday Classic, one of four different basketball tournaments taking place across the Coast this week.

Thursday Scores:

Gulfport's Adidas Holiday Classic

Long Beach boys 71

Gulfport 78 (OT)

Laurel boys 78

Pascagoula 89



Brother Martin boys 58

Picayune 51



Oak Grove boys 68

Harrison Central 72



Vancleave's Paul Wallace Classic



George County boys 54

Vancleave 47

Ocean Springs boys 85

East Central 43

Pearl River Central girls 41

George County 34



Hancock girls 40

Greene County 17

Bay High Christmas Invitational



St. Martin girls 57

Ingomar 51



Bay High boys 48

Ingomar 37

Biloxi's Lady Indians Holiday Classic tips off Thursday morning and runs through Friday.