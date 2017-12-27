Still no suspect in shooting at Canal Rd Denny's

Harrison County deputies are working with Gulfport police to find the person who fired two shots outside the Denny's at Canal Road, near I-10 Wednesday night. The restaurant is under the same roof as the Flying J truck stop.

An officer who was parked in that area when the altercation occurred said he heard two shots fired from a small caliber weapon.

Investigators recovered evidence at the scene and questioned several people who were in the area. But they were released without any charges.

So far, officials say they have not found the shooting suspect.

