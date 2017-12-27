Deputies investigate report of shots fired at Denny's restaurant

Harrison County deputies are investigating a report of shots being fired at the Denny's at Canal Road, near I-10. (Photo source: Christina McGill/Facebook)

Harrison County deputies are investigating a report of shots being fired at the Denny's at Canal Road, near I-10. The restaurant is under the same roof as the Flying J truck stop.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said the shots were fired from a vehicle, which drove away from the scene and has not yet been located. No one was hit, and the entire incident happened in the restaurant's parking lot.

Four people are currently being held for questioning. A picture from the scene shows several people sitting on the ground in handcuffs.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.