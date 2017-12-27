UPDATE: Gulfport mother, daughter found safe in New Orleans

A new report says Flint Creek and the other parks run by the Pat Harrison Waterway District have enough money in the bank to remain open for another 18.5 years. Their futures beyond 2036 are the focus of a new Mississippi Legislative PEER committee analysis.More >>
A Gulfport mother and daughter who have been missing since Tuesday morning have been found safe in New Orleans.More >>
The WLOX Holiday Blood Drive will take place at Edgewater Mall December 28-29 from noon to 7pm, and December 30 from 10am to 4pm.More >>
Before fireworks can ring in the new year a lot of hard work goes into making it possible for people in South Mississippi to purchase the fireworks.More >>
An accident on the southbound side of I-110 has traffic tied up between Biloxi and D'Iberville. Rescue equipment can be seen on the top of the bridge, trying to clear the damaged vehicles.More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Police said two men forced their way into a home, shot two men and kidnapped a woman, who later was thrown off an interstate bridge into the Arkansas River.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.More >>
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.More >>
