UPDATE: Gulfport mother, daughter found safe in New Orleans

A Gulfport mother and daughter who have been missing since Tuesday morning have been found safe in New Orleans. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

A Gulfport mother and daughter who have been missing since Tuesday morning have been found safe in New Orleans.

Cecelia Stokes, 37, and Sophie Stokes, 12, were last seen in Gulfport Tuesday, December 26, around 11am at their home on Millner Boulevard.

Family members said the pair were planning to travel to Louisiana, but when no one could locate them or make contact with them, they called police. Cecelia's 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was found in New Orleans, but it was unoccupied, and there were no clues as to where the mother and daughter may have gone from there.

Investigators aren't releasing many details as to what happened, or how the pair were found, but New Orleans police say both are safe, and no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.