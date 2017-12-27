Morning accident ties up traffic on I-110

An accident on the southbound side of I-110 has traffic tied up between Biloxi and D'Iberville. Rescue equipment can be seen on the top of the bridge, trying to clear the damaged vehicles. Specific information about the number of cars involved, and any injuries being reported have not been released. If you're heading out, avoid I-110 for the next 30 minutes.

Remember, roads are wet. Drive carefully.

