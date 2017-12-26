Experts say dolphin shown in Facebook video is fine

A video of a dolphin splashing in the nearshore waters of Biloxi is getting a lot of attention on Facebook, but experts tell us there's nothing to worry about.



Chris Beaugez of Ocean Springs posted the video Tuesday morning, and it was quickly shared hundreds of times. Commenters questioned if it could be a bull shark or possibly a dolphin in distress.

WLOX News Now reached out to Alicia Carron, a Veterinary Assistant with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, who told us the animal in the video is definitely a dolphin, and it's more than likely feeding. She said shallow water feeding isn't uncommon for bottlenose dolphins.

But she was encouraged to hear so many coast residents were concerned about the animal's well being. Carron said if you ever see something like this, to please call IMMS at 1-888-SOS-DOLPHIN so they can us assess the situation.

