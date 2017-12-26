Two Gulfport murders remain unsolved - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Two Gulfport murders remain unsolved

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport Police may begin the new year with two unsolved murder cases. The most recent murder was just six days ago.

Someone shot and killed Kenny Peters Senior in the early morning hours of December 20. The video WLOX News Now crews shot that morning showed investigators at the scene. We know they questioned people that morning and in subsequent days near 20th Street and Thornton Avenue.

Tuesday, we asked Gulfport's police department spokesman about the Peters' murder. The only response we received was officers have no new information to release.

Three weeks ago, someone shot and killed John Kennedy III on Artes Street in what police called a home invasion. 

We know detectives continue to ask questions of people who may know something about Kennedy's shooting death. However, just like in the Peters case, we're told Gulfport police investigators have no new information to release about their search for Kennedy's killer.

If you know of anything that could help police with any of the open investigations, you can leave an anonymous tip at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

