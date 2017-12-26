When Feed my Sheep closed for Christmas, these church members volunteered to feed the hungry

When members of Little Rock Baptist Church found out Feed my Sheep was going to be closed on Tuesday they felt compelled to roll up their sleeves and prepare meals for those in need. (Photo source: WLOX)

Big hearts and good souls from a Gulfport church stepped up to help feed the homeless community Tuesday. Feed my Sheep was set to be closed for two days so workers could celebrate the Christmas holiday. But two days can be a long time for those in need of a warm meal. That's when volunteers from Little Rock Baptist Church stepped in.

"Feed my Sheep wanted to be closed today. So in order to give workers a day off, Little Rock came in. I made the food Friday and they came in to volunteer," said volunteer Tony Henderson.

Most people take a warm meal for granted. Folks who have fallen on hard times and have nowhere else to turn count on organizations like Feed my Sheep.

"It's a blessing to come here. They feed us a nice warm meal. They are so good to us," Tammy Frankman said.

Frankman and her grandchildren faced a familiar dilemma when they woke up this morning.

"Sitting at home wondering what we're going to eat. So we came to the sheep to see if they were open today," Frankman said.

The homeless and the underprivileged gathered for lunch prepared by caring hands. Society has a tendency to focus on the need for food during the holidays. The reality is, the mission never ends.

"It's not just this time of year, but all year round. People need a hot meal from time to time," said Henderson.

Feed my Sheep will resume its regular schedule, but for today anyway, it was nice to have these church volunteers step up and make a difference.

