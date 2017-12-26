No injuries, traffic clearing after I-10 accident near D'Ibervil - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

No injuries, traffic clearing after I-10 accident near D'Iberville exit

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
Traffic is moving again on Interstate 10 following an accident near one of the D'Iberville exits. (Photo source: WLOX) Traffic is moving again on Interstate 10 following an accident near one of the D'Iberville exits. (Photo source: WLOX)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Traffic is moving again on Interstate 10 following an accident near one of the D'Iberville exits. 

The three-vehicle accident happened around 1pm in the eastbound lanes near exit 46-A. That's the Galleria Parkway exit near the Promenade Shopping Center. 

Despite early reports of multiple injuries, everyone involved was okay.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly