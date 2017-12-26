No injuries, traffic clearing after I-10 accident near D'Iberville exit

Traffic is moving again on Interstate 10 following an accident near one of the D'Iberville exits. (Photo source: WLOX)

The three-vehicle accident happened around 1pm in the eastbound lanes near exit 46-A. That's the Galleria Parkway exit near the Promenade Shopping Center.

Despite early reports of multiple injuries, everyone involved was okay.

A 4 vehicle wreck is causing delays on I-10 eastbound just west of the Galleria Parkway exit pic.twitter.com/UL5v6iLCKS — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) December 26, 2017

