Survey ranks Gulfport 'worst in America' at keeping New Year's resolutions

Remember those New Year's resolutions you made back in January? Did you actually keep them? If so, congratulations! If not, well, you're not alone. Especially in Gulfport.

A survey published Tuesday by WalletHub found Gulfport, MS was the worst city in America for keeping your New Year’s resolutions.

The key resolution categories ranked in the study were: Health, Financial, School & Work, Bad-Habit, and Relationships. Gulfport residents were best at keeping the "School and Work" resolutions. But scored painfully low on most of the rest.

See the full WalletHub survey here: http://bit.ly/2l0SN3U

Gulfport was specifically mentioned in the study as one of the cities with the highest percentage of adults not exercising. Only Laredo, Texas ranked lower.

