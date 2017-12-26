Christmas holiday 'very successful' on Mississippi roads

Traffic is moving again on Interstate 10 following an accident near one of the D'Iberville exits.More >>
Did you actually keep those New Year's resolutions you made back in January? If so, congratulations! If not, well, you're not alone. Especially in Gulfport.More >>
The Moss Point School Board needs two more trustees added over the next several days so each of the city’s five school districts has proper representation in 2018.More >>
With the last Christmas trees now unwrapped, families start to think about putting the decorations away for another year. And the counties begin to think about protecting the environment. Starting Tuesday, you can recycle your live Christmas trees.More >>
As the sun came over the eastern horizon, stores across South Mississippi unlocked their doors and welcomed back hungry shoppers. The shoppers got one day off to open gifts from Santa Claus. Now, they're back to return what they didn't like, or what didn't fit. Plus, they know stores will offer huge after Christmas deals to capitalize on the post holiday shopping frenzy.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.More >>
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.More >>
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas. Sarah and James Caperton were driving to visit relatives on Monday when an officer with the Decherd Police Department pulled them over. Decherd, which is located 40 miles east of Fayetteville, happens to be where Officer Tristian Delacruz made a high-profile stop before talking with the Caperton family. Officer Delacruz let the family off with a warning before turning his attention to ...More >>
