Christmas holiday 'very successful' on Mississippi roads - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Christmas holiday 'very successful' on Mississippi roads

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The goal each holiday at the Mississippi Highway Patrol is to do whatever is necessary to make sure every driver makes it to holiday celebrations. Over Christmas, the MHP met that goal.

New information from the MHP indicates nobody died on Mississippi highways over the long weekend. Johnny Poulos is a spokesman for the MHP. He called Christmas weekend a very successful time for drivers and his agency. "We attribute this to the high visibility of all available Troopers and responsible decisions made by motorists traveling on the roadways," he said.

In coastal Mississippi, the Mississippi Highway Patrol worked 12 wrecks. Six people suffered injuries in those accidents. Troopers wrote 431 tickets in Troop K between December 22 and December 25. Troop K is along the coast.

Now, the focus turns to New Year's weekend. And the same goal applies. "The highly publicized MHP safety initiative “Making It Home For The Holidays” will continue through the end of the year in order to promote traffic safety," said Poulos.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

