Post Christmas shopping frenzy begins with huge discounts

Cash registers will be busy on the day after Christmas (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

As the sun came over the eastern horizon, stores across South Mississippi unlocked their doors and welcomed back hungry shoppers. The shoppers got one day off to open gifts from Santa Claus. Now, they're back to return what they didn't like, or what didn't fit. Plus, they know stores will offer huge after Christmas deals to capitalize on the post holiday shopping frenzy.

Some of the big box stores at Edgewater Mall opened at 6:00 a.m. They offered 80% discounts on certain items.

Gulfport Premium Outlet and the Promenade in D'Iberville will also be busy on the day after Christmas. Almost every store will have sales to clear out holiday merchandise.

Analysts say the day after Christmas is the fourth busiest shopping day of the year.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.